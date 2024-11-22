Criminals use Google Maps to spy on homes, scout out their victims, experts warn

ATLANTA — Officials and safety experts are warning home owners about how criminals are using technology and Google maps to scout homes to potentially break into.

Homeowners are blurring their properties on Google Maps to deter potential burglaries, according to WSBTV.

“Our very homes we live in, the vehicles we drive, the locations we stay are available to anyone around the globe,” security analyst Daniel Linskey said.

Linskey said organized criminals are analyzing properties using Google Street View to scout potential targets, analyzing the value and layout of homes, how to get in and out and if there’s a visible front-door camera or exterior surveillance system.

“Technology is getting better and better, and criminals are using technology to get better and better,” Linskey said.

Here’s how to do blur your property on Google Maps:

Go to Google Maps using the website and navigate to Street View mode at your address.

A drop-down menu will appear in the top-left corner of the screen.

There you click on “Report a Problem.”

A questionnaire will then allow you to identify where and why you would like the Street View image to be blurred.

Renee Krikorian said she never knew erasing her home on Google Maps was an option.

“I think I would want to blur my house. Who needs to really see my house besides me and my family?” Krikorian said.

Officials told WSBTV that once a property is blurred, the change becomes permanent. Linskey told WSBTV home owners should consider removing interior home images from real estate websites including Zillow and Redfin.