Criminals are once again using threat of unpaid tolls to scam you

ATLANTA, GA — Criminals are once again targeting people around the metro with fake claims of outstanding road tolls that need to be paid.

The texts claim you have an unpaid toll bill and if you don’t pay within a certain time, the fees will go up.

However, once you click the link within the text, the scammers steal your personal information including your credit card number.

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek says his department is warning residents to be on alert as they’ve been flooded with questions on social media.

The State Road and Tollway Authority says they will never reach out via text, and you should call customer service before clicking on any links.