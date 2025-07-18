Crews work to repair water main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Dept. of Watershed Management are continuing work to repair a water main break on Covington Road on Friday.

DeKalb County water officials say the break happened at 33 Covington Rd. where county officials said a CEI fiber optic contractor caused the water main break.

Officials say customers in the area may experience lower than normal water pressure and potential interruptions in the water service.

For more information, email dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov.