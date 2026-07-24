Local

Crash on I-285 in metro Atlanta escalates to deadly shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Large police presence blocks several lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County
By Miles Montgomery

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a crash in metro Atlanta escalated into a deadly shooting on I-285 late Thursday evening.

DeKalb County police say officers responded to a reported shooting on I-285 West near Buford Highway around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Tyler Sieber with a gunshot wound. Sieber died from his injuries, police said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle on I-285. The victim followed the suspect vehicle, then rear-ended it. Both drivers got out and the suspect shot Sieber before driving away,” DeKalb County police officials said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage