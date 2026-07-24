Crash on I-285 in metro Atlanta escalates to deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a crash in metro Atlanta escalated into a deadly shooting on I-285 late Thursday evening.

DeKalb County police say officers responded to a reported shooting on I-285 West near Buford Highway around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Tyler Sieber with a gunshot wound. Sieber died from his injuries, police said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle on I-285. The victim followed the suspect vehicle, then rear-ended it. Both drivers got out and the suspect shot Sieber before driving away,” DeKalb County police officials said.

No arrests have been made, police said.