Covington police officer arrested for DUI

COVINGTON, GA — A Covington police officer was arrested in connection with a June DUI investigation, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The Georgia State Patrol says 52-year-old Covington Police Lt. Al Miller was off duty at the time of the incident.

When troopers stopped him, they say he had an open can of Blue Moon and almost fell over during a field sobriety test.

Miller was booked in the Newton County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, and improper stopping on the highway.

In a statement to The Covington News, Interim Covington Police Chief Brent Fuesting calls the arrest “deeply disappointing.”

“This incident is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values or standards of the Covington Police Department,” Fuesting said. “Our department holds its officers to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty. A DUI offense not only endangers our public’s lives; it also erodes public confidence in our profession. We will not tolerate behavior that undermines the integrity of our agency or the trust of the community we serve.”