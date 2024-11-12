Couple says Invitation Homes has not removed eviction notice, leaving them homeless

ATLANTA — It’s a breach of contract Tara Anderson says has left her and her husband Alvin homeless.

“Nobody will rent to us. Nobody,” Anderson said.

She entered into a settlement agreement after Invitation Homes took the Andersons to court after a Channel 2 Action News investigation in July.

“They ruined our lives. We came in here thinking this was a beautiful home and it was a home from hell,” Anderson told Lincoln over the summer.

Tara Anderson told Lincoln that they had no choice but to move from their Sugar Hill home after her husband’s leg had to be amputated.

He received a mold infection from untreated mold inside the home.

They were on state assistance at the time. However, conditions were so bad, that the Georgia Department of Community Affairs stopped all rent assistance payments because the property failed inspection.

“When they said we’re going to have to take your whole leg off, that broke my heart,” Alvin Anderson said.

The couple was forced to move out, then Invitation Homes took the couple to court for property abandonment and eviction.

The Andersons said during the court proceedings, the company agreed to a settlement by offering the Andersons $6,000 and the removal of all eviction and abandonment actions.

But months later, they say the abandonment and eviction haven’t been removed.

Now they say they can’t get approved for any apartments.

“We’re in a worse situation, a worse situation and there’s nothing we can do,” Anderson said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Invitation Homes for a comment, but it has not responded.

“We don’t have anywhere to go, and then the hotels, we don’t have that type of money,” Anderson said.

Invitation Homes dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice after the Andersons signed that settlement.

In September, the Federal Trade Commission announced that Invitation Homes must pay nearly $50 million and make changes to its business practices after years of allegedly taking advantage of renters.

The FTC investigated Invitation Homes following numerous complaints from renters about wrongful evictions, withheld security deposits, and ignored maintenance requests.

“People would move in and see the unit in serious disrepair,” FTC official Douglas Farrar said.

Invitation Homes responded to the settlement, saying:

“Invitation Homes Inc. has reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission resolving the FTC’s civil investigation into certain company business practices. As part of the resolution, Invitation Homes will pay the FTC $48 million in monetary relief, with no civil penalties. The agreement contains no admission of wrongdoing by Invitation Homes.