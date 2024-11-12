Could drugs like Ozempic help with substance abuse disorders? Here’s what we found

ATLANTA — Popular drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are known for dramatic weight loss, but they also can potentially help with substance abuse disorders, according to a new study.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with one Georgia woman who told her that she lost her taste for alcohol after taking Ozempic.

Jeannine Sutherland said she’s never struggled with addiction before in her life but found herself no longer craving certain foods.

She said what stood out to her the most was she no longer had the urge to drink alcohol after she started taking the medication.

“I’ll start to drink, and I’ll go, ‘I’d rather have the water,’” Sutherland said.



