Cooking at home once a week may cut dementia risk, study finds

ATLANTA — Preparing meals at home could help lower the risk of dementia in older adults, according to a study out of Japan.

Researchers found that people over the age of 65 who cooked food from scratch at least once a week had a 30% lower risk of developing dementia.

The study also found the benefit was even greater for those with fewer cooking skills.

The study’s authors say meal preparation can provide cognitive stimulus that promotes brain health.

CBS correspondent Jennifer Keiper reported that researchers noted people are increasingly relying on restaurants and fast food rather than cooking meals at home.

“Japanese researchers note that people have increasingly under-relied on restaurants and fast foods rather than cooking their meals at home. But they say for older people, meal preparation is not only an important source of physical activity, but also cognitive stimulus,” Keiper said.

Keiper also reported the study found preparing meals at home may be twice as helpful for those who do not cook as often.