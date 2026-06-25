Conyers police credit gunshot detection system for alerting them after teen shot

CONYERS, GA — Police in a metro Atlanta city are crediting their gunshot detection system for alerting officers and the department’s Real-Time Crime Center after a shooting early Thursday morning.

Conyers police said operators in the Real-Time Crime Center received a call from a residence on Elliott Circle just after 2:30 a.m. reporting that a teenage boy had come to the front porch asking for help after being shot.

Officers responded and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police said the suspect or suspects remain at large.

Conyers police say they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and identification of those responsible.

Tips can be submitted through the department’s anonymous tip line at (770) 483-8477, by text at (678) 654-8845, by email at police@conyersga.com or online at www.conyerspolice.com. To reach a specific officer, call (770) 483-6600.