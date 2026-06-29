Convicted felon accused of robbing Atlanta pawn shop faces federal charges

ATLANTA — A convicted felon accused of robbing an Atlanta pawn shop is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he fired a weapon during the robbery.

Officials said Quintavious Bailey, 34, of Atlanta, appeared in federal court on Monday, after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on June 3 and charged him with Hobbs Act robbery, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said Bailey is accused of taking cash and jewelry from the business before escaping during the October 2024 robbery.

“Bailey allegedly jeopardized the lives of ordinary people by discharging a firearm during a robbery,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “In this district, we will not tolerate violent crime that endangers members of our community. Working with our law enforcement partners, we will hold perpetrators accountable.”

According to prosecutors, Bailey was previously convicted of burglary and armed robbery in Fulton County.

“According to the charges, innocent employees and customers were simply going about their day when they were forced to fear for their lives,” said Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI remains committed to partnering with local law enforcement to investigate violent offenders and protect the people who live and work in our communities.”

Due to his extensive criminal history, Department of Justice officials said Bailey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted of the firearm and ammunition related charges in the indictment.

Officials said Bailey is currently being held without bail by the U.S. Marshals Service.