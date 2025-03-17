Confirmed EF-1 Tornado causes extensive damage in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A confirmed EF-1 tornado has left a trail of destruction in Paulding County, one of the hardest hit areas in the metro region following a series of severe weekend storms. Residents are now faced with extensive cleanup efforts as they assess the damage.

Cliff White, a resident of Paulding County, described the terrifying experience, saying the late-night storms were unlike anything he had ever encountered.

“I could feel the house going up and down—not side to side, up and down,” White recalled.

During the storm, a massive oak tree fell next to his house, clipping the gutters. However, the intense sounds of wind and rain were so overpowering that he did not hear the tree collapse.

“I guess you could say it was a train—it sounded like a train, but it was loud. It overpowered everything,” White said.

Another resident, who lives nearby, expressed relief that her home was spared, despite the destruction surrounding her property.

“All the trees behind my house are broken in half, and huge oak trees were pulled out of the roots from the ground. They’re laid into the woods, away from my house,” she said.

Authorities have confirmed that there were no major injuries reported in Paulding County. There have been no deaths or severe injuries in the area. However, the overall impact of the storm system has been devastating across multiple states.

The confirmed death toll has risen to 40 after more than 60 tornadoes touched down across several states in the Midwest and Southeast. Residents are encouraged to remain cautious while clearing debris and to follow local emergency management guidance for safety updates.