Community calls for peace after 3 teens, 2 women were shot at Atlanta park over the weekend

ATLANTA — There are still arrests being made after five people were shot at Rosa L. Burney Park over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the community called for peace, as those who were injured continue to heal.

This is not where this group expected to be Wednesday night. Especially after many of them gathered Saturday in the same spot, to celebrate Mechanicsville Day.

“We all thought it was a beautiful thing, we hadn’t seen that in a while we thought that day was going to go perfect,” said Earl Conley about Saturday.

“The event was over at 9 o’clock,” said Ricky “Dip.

Usher helped coordinate the event and less than an hour later, police flooded the block.

“Shots ended up ringing out, some senseless stuff, some senseless stuff ended up happening,” said Usher.

In the crowd, three teens and two women were shot. Wednesday at the same spot, there was a peace rally to show support for the victims.

“What we are here today is stand with the survivors of what may have happened,” said Usher.

“At stages and times like this, the most important thing is rallying around people and letting them know they’re cared about,” said Shontel Brunson-Wright with Atlanta Victims Assistance, INC.

The same people who organized Mechanicsville Day on Saturday also organized the peace rally and they say addressing the violence means addressing the underlying issues.

“That’s food, that’s shelter, that’s a good place to stay,” said Usher. The same group here days ago to celebrate Mechanicsville, is now committed to keeping it safe.

“More so than getting in front of a camera, or having a peace rally. We going down to these hospitals and we checking on the families and checking on the individuals as well,” said Usher.