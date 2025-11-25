Local

Community Action Agencies preparing to launch 2025-2026 low income home energy assistance program

Many dollar banks note on money background
Money FILE PHOTO: Community Action Agencies preparing to launch 2025-2026 low income home energy assistance program (SkyLine - stock.adobe.com)

As the temperatures go lower, the need for help paying utility bills rises.

The Georgia Community Action Association (GCAA) announced today that community action agencies (CAAS) across the state are preparing to launch the 2025–2026 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season.

Ongoing funding and timing uncertainties are impacting how and when agencies across the state can fully provide funding assistance to low income residents.

Executive Director Consuelo Thompson says first priority will be helping seniors and the homebound.

She asks for patience and understanding.

While many CAAS are working to open phone lines and appointment systems as early as December 1, others will require more time due to delays in federal appropriations, the recent government shutdown, and pending guidance from the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS).

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!