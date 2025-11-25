Community Action Agencies preparing to launch 2025-2026 low income home energy assistance program

As the temperatures go lower, the need for help paying utility bills rises.

The Georgia Community Action Association (GCAA) announced today that community action agencies (CAAS) across the state are preparing to launch the 2025–2026 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season.

Ongoing funding and timing uncertainties are impacting how and when agencies across the state can fully provide funding assistance to low income residents.

Executive Director Consuelo Thompson says first priority will be helping seniors and the homebound.

She asks for patience and understanding.

While many CAAS are working to open phone lines and appointment systems as early as December 1, others will require more time due to delays in federal appropriations, the recent government shutdown, and pending guidance from the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS).