College football player killed in Stone Mountain fire

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — The victim of a deadly house fire in Stone Mountain has been identified as a 21-year-old college football player.

DeKalb County firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a three-story home on Rock Cliff Court around 1 p.m. on Monday. After searching the property, fire crews found Izaiah Taylor dead on the second floor of the home.

Family members say Taylor was visiting home for the holidays.

Taylor was an offensive lineman and previously played at Liberty University before transferring to GMC earlier this year. Officials say he gradated from South Gwinnett High School.

Georgia Military College says it is deeply saddened by the loss of Taylor. The school says his loss is felt across the campus community.

Dekalb County fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.