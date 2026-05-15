Cold case task force hosting event for families of missing people

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Cold Case Task Force is hosting its fourth public session this weekend focused on missing persons cases and DNA evidence.

The event will allow families and friends of missing people to share information and provide DNA samples that could help investigators identify remains and solve long-running cases.

The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office says it currently has 15 sets of unidentified remains in its possession.

“Families who have loved ones who are missing can come to the event; they can donate DNA, and they can bring information that may be useful for identification, like medical records, photographs of tattoos, and things like that,” Medical Examiner’s Office Director Bianca Loveless said.

Loveless says the program has already helped identify 17 sets of remains.

“So despite identifying 17 people, we still have 15 unidentified remains in our office,” Loveless said.

Officials say one woman who attended last year’s event had been searching for her missing mother for a decade.

“She provided a DNA sample and they were subsequently able to find her mother’s remains housed in the state’s medical examiner’s office,” Loveless said.

Officials say the woman was able to hold a funeral for her mother in January.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avondale Estates Town Green.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.