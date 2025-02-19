Coca-Cola launches its own prebiotic soda they think you’ll ‘simply’ love

ATLANTA, GA — Coca-Cola is taking on Poppi and Olipop entering the trendy new soda market which is said to be healthier for you.

The Atlanta based company is launching its first prebiotic soda called Simply Pop. Coca-Cola says the drink is their very first low-sugar, lower-calorie, pre-biotic soda. The new addition will be part of its 24-year-old “Simply” juice brand.

The drink will cost $2.49 per can, the Simply Pop sodas will come in five flavors: strawberry, pineapple mango, fruit punch, lime, and citrus punch.

The makers of pre-biotic sodas say their soda alternatives have ingredients that boost gut health with added fiber, vitamin C and zinc, and hope to sell drinks that provide better hydration.