Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society makes progress in effort to ‘date’ metro Atlanta buildings

By WSB Radio News Staff
COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society is a step closer to uncovering the true ages of some of metro Atlanta’s oldest buildings.

Officials said the group has made progress in its effort to “date” historic structures across the region.

In April, the organization partnered with the University of West Georgia, the City of Marietta, the City of Roswell, Cobb Parks, and preservation groups in South Downtown Atlanta to determine when some of the area’s oldest buildings were built.

“There are some things that are indicating it might actually be native-built and have been occupying the site before the Cherokee land lottery,” said Trevor Beemon of Cobb Landmarks.

Officials are using dendrochronology, or counting tree rings, to try to find the real dates of some buildings.

One of the buildings under review is the Power-Jackson Cabin, which was relocated to a farm in Cobb County. Beemon said the group has already collected 90 timber samples from metro Atlanta buildings.

Other structures that will be reviewed include the former Rich’s department store in downtown Atlanta, Brumby Hall, and Mimosa Hall.

