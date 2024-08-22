Cobb County Schools dismissing middle, high school students early on Friday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Schools announced that all middle and high schools will be released early on Friday.

The district made the decision in response to the traffic expected during a procession and funeral for a fallen Paulding County deputy.

Deputy Brandon Cunningham was shot and killed on Saturday in an ambush on Saturday. His funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. followed by a processional at 4 p.m. to Kennesaw Memorial Park.

The district said it is expecting traffic delays, which could take up to five hours, on the main roads and side streets throughout Cobb County. All high schools will release students at 11:30 a.m. and all middle schools will release at 12:30 p.m.

The district said elementary students aren’t impacted by the early dismissals. For families who have students in the after-school programs, they will operate on a normal schedule.

The district won’t charge parents if they are late picking up their child from the after-school program on Friday.

Cobb County Schools also are reminding parents to use the Here Comes the Bus app for updated route times for their child’s bus.