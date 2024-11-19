Cobb County school finds gun at high school for second time

For the second time in just as many weeks, security at a Cobb County high school prevented what could have been a tragedy.

Student Denim Boiner is currently in jail after police say he had a gun in his backpack at Osborne High School.

Boiner is the second student accused of bringing a gun to the campus over the last 9 days.

“As a parent, as a mom, my first reaction is sadness. Sadness because of what I know, what it could have been. We definitely do not want it to escalate to any school shootings,” Zanetia Henry said

Henry lost her son to gun violence, and now she is a violence reduction coordinator, visiting schools in Cobb County.

“The national student pledge against gun violence is what we bring into the school,” Henry said.

“I will never bring a gun to school,” is the first sentence of the pledge students read.

“Help students think about their actions before picking those handguns up,” Henry said.

Police said a Pebblebrook High School student brought two guns to school, earlier this year.

The day after, there was a fight and shooting in the parking lot of McEachern High School.

Last year, two students at the same school were accused of bringing rifles to school.

An elementary school was shot up twice in one week, outside of school hours.

A kindergartner was accused of bringing a knife to school.

Cobb County schools came in at the top of the list for guns in metro Atlanta schools last year with at least 11 incidents involving students with weapons, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

In this most recent incident, the Cobb County School District told Newell they believe “threat prevention has to start before a student walks into school with a weapon and appreciate the Board’s continued financial support for student safety.”



