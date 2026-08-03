Cobb County, school district fail to reach agreement in tax dispute after mediation

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County officials say mediation with the Cobb County School District over a dispute involving school tax collection fees ended without a resolution.

The school district filed a lawsuit against Cobb County on June 15, 2026, regarding the amount of commission withheld from school taxes to reimburse the county for collecting those taxes.

Under Georgia law, counties are allowed to withhold a 2.5% commission. Cobb County officials say the withheld commission rate in the county has been 1.6% for several decades.

The school district alleges Cobb County has been unlawfully charging the 1.6% commission rate and argues the fee should have been zero since 2011. The county disputes that claim, saying the issue was not raised during the last 15 years.

Cobb County officials say because there is no current local legislation setting the commission rate lower, the county believes the commission rate should be 2.5%.

The two sides participated in mediation on July 31 in an effort to reach a compromise, but county officials say no agreement was reached.

“While Cobb County mediated in good faith, a resolution was not reached,” the county said in a statement. “Our responsibility is to protect the taxpayers of Cobb County and maintain the level of services that they have come to expect.”

The dispute remains ongoing.