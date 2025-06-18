Local

Cobb County residents reminded property tax appeals are free

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials are reminding residents that property tax appeals are free.

According to Cobb County Spokesman Ross Cavitt, some residents have reported receiving letters that looked official claiming a company would file an appeal if they paid a fee.

“Those letters generated some calls to both our tax commissioner and tax assessor’s office basically asking them what is going on,” Cavitt said. “You’re saying that we can appeal for free but we’re also getting letters saying it costs us money.”

Cavitt says residents do not need to pay for something that is free of charge.

