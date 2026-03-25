Cobb County to receive $10 million in Homeland Security funds for World Cup drone response

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County is set to receive more than $10 million in Homeland Security grant funding to help detect and respond to unauthorized drones during the World Cup this summer.

While matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid said the county’s role in the event makes it eligible for the funding.

“We have two training facilities for this competition that will be here in Cobb County,” Cupid said.

Cupid said those facilities open the door for federal funding that can be used by Cobb County police.

“That makes us eligible for the fund, and it also makes us eligible for funding,” she said.

Officials say the grant money will be used for specialized equipment and training to monitor and respond to unauthorized drones during the event.