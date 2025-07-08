Cobb County police rescue children from hot car at Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Police are crediting quick-thinking bystanders with helping prevent a tragedy after two young children were found locked inside a hot car outside Cumberland Mall last month.

Authorities say concerned witnesses called 911 to report the children, who were alone in the vehicle with the windows slightly cracked. In the 911 call released by police, one caller can be heard saying, “Small kids crying, the windows are cracked but I don’t think that’s right,” and noting the children appeared to be around 1 and 2 years old.

Responding officers quickly arrived at the scene, broke the vehicle’s window, and rescued the children. Body camera footage released by Cobb County Police shows the dramatic moment officers pulled the children from the car. Investigators estimate the interior temperature had reached approximately 117 degrees.

The children’s father is now facing charges of second-degree cruelty to children.

