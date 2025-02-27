Cobb County Police investigate fatal shooting in Austell

AUSTELL Ga — Cobb County police are actively investigating a homicide that took place inside a home in Austell this week, with the motive still unknown.

The investigation began after Cobb 911 dispatch received a call from a man stating that he had just shot his friend. Officers responded to the residence on Powder Springs Road on Tuesday evening, where they found 25-year-old Joseph Crawford standing outside the home. He was immediately detained by authorities.

Inside the residence, officers discovered 33-year-old Desmond Carter who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crawford now faces multiple charges, including felony, murder, and aggravated assault. Authorities have not yet determined what led to the shooting, and the case remains under active investigation.