Cobb County considers expanding micro-transit service footprint

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners are discussing plans to expand the 26-mile footprint of its on-demand micro-transit system, CobbLinc Go.

County leaders are considering adding a new north rideshare zone covering Acworth and Kennesaw, while extending the south zone into Mableton.

Cobb County resident Carter Ray has urged commissioners to address transit gaps affecting residents who do not have access to vehicles.

“Their commutes are an hour and a half to go somewhere that would otherwise take 30 minutes,” Ray said.

The board is expected to continue taking public feedback on the proposed service expansions.