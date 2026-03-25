Cobb County approves millions in funding to fight opioid epidemic

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners have approved millions of dollars in funding aimed at addressing the ongoing opioid epidemic, with money coming from a major nationwide settlement with drug makers and retailers.

Officials say the first round of funding will support prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts across the county. Ten opioid prevention, treatment and recovery programs are being awarded about $5 million, with recommendations totaling nearly $5.8 million.

Cobb EMS Division Chief Nick Adams said additional funding is available.

“So we currently have about $15.6 million available in the fund from the settlement,” Adams said.

The largest awards from the initial funding will go to local counseling and recovery centers, along with the Cobb County Superior Court.

Commissioner Erick Allen described the funding as impactful for families in the community.

“These funds are going to go a long way to help families in Cobb County have less empty chairs around the dinner table,” Allen said.

Cobb County has seen a 15% increase in opioid-related deaths over a four-year period and has the second-highest number of opioid-related deaths in Georgia, behind Fulton County.

Adams said the crisis remains ongoing.

“We still are experiencing a significant epidemic,” Adams said.

Allen also pointed to the number of times first responders have used Narcan in the field.

“Each one of those administrations of Narcan potentially represents a life that was saved,” Allen said.

State data highlights the broader impact of opioid use across Georgia. The state Department of Behavioral Health estimates about 180,000 Georgians are actively struggling with opioid use disorder.

The state health department reports about 200 Georgians died in connection to opioid abuse in the second quarter of last year. About 500 Georgians were hospitalized from an opioid overdose during that same time frame.

Officials say while opioid-related deaths have been declining statewide, from nearly 300 in the third quarter of 2024 to about 200 in the second quarter of 2025, the numbers remain a concern and continue to be a focus for communities across Georgia.

National data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows more than 100,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the United States in 2023.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.