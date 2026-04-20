Cleanup efforts ongoing after fuel spill on I-75 south in metro Atlanta shuts down lanes

COBB COUNTY, GA — A fuel spill on I-75 south in metro Atlanta is causing traffic issues for commuters on Monday afternoon.

Four right lanes of I-75 southbound at Delk Road (Exit 261) in Cobb County are blocked due to fuel spill cleanup. The ongoing cleanup efforts have created additional traffic problems for commuters.

Drivers are encouraged to us Highway 41/Cobb Pkwy as an alternate route through Marietta.

It is unclear what led to the fuel spill.

There is no word on if any injuries were reported.

It is unclear when lanes will reopen.

This is an active investigation.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates as they come into our newsroom.