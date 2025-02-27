Clayton County police officer recovering after being shot during SWAT standoff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have provided an update about an officer who was injured in a shooting during a SWAT standoff on Tuesday evening.

During a standoff with a suspect involved in a shooting in Jonesboro, Clayton County SWAT unit responded. During an exchange of gunfire, officer Kenyon Ford was shot in his leg.

According to Clayton County Police Lt. Ricky Porter, Ford is recovering “fairly well.”

“Yesterday, Ford went through surgery for his related injury in the SWAT standoff from Tuesday night. He’s been in good spirits,” Porter said.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Neal, was also injured in the shooting, police say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an independent investigation.