Clayton County murder suspect on the run caught sleeping on back of porch

By Austin Eller
Jeremy Lowe
By Austin Eller

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County’s most wanted fugitive is now behind bars after taking a rest on someone’s back porch.

Jeremy Lowe was ranked number one on the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list for allegedly shooting a man at the Sheraton House Apartments off Rock Cut Road in Forest Park last June.

The victim, Nazareth Alfred, was shot in the neck and died several days later after being taken to a hospital.

After 13 months on the run, it was Lowe’s need for a snooze that led to his arrest, Sheriff Levon Allen says.

Police in East Point captured him after they found him asleep on a homeowner’s back porch.

The sheriff says his office will continue to search for all suspects on his most wanted list.

