Clayton County Fire Emergency Services assumes control of Riverdale Fire Department

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services A mutual partnership between two fire departments will look to improve in multiple facets after a combination of resources.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mutual partnership between two fire departments will look to improve in multiple facets after a combination of resources.

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services has now assumed full responsibility of Fire & Emergency Services for the City of Riverdale, the department announced on social media.

The department outlined things neighbors can expect from a unified fire and emergency services department; enhanced response times, comprehensive fire safety and community engagement.

“We are honored to serve the City of Riverdale and are dedicated to protecting our community with Honor, Courage, and Commitment.

“As we close out the transition process, we want to take a moment to extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated members of the City of Riverdale Fire Department. Your unwavering commitment, bravery, and service have kept your community safe and strong for years,” the department wrote.


