Class action lawsuit filed against WebMD due to privacy violations

ATLANTA, GA — A federal judge in Georgia says a privacy lawsuit against WebMD can proceed as a class action.

The suit began when WebMD user Debra Lebakken claimed that the health information website shared the video watch history of its subscribers with Meta platforms in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act.

The lawsuit, given the green light to move ahead as a class action, alleges that WebMD installed the Facebook tracking pixel on its website.

This allowed Meta to collect information about users’ interactions with WebMD, including their Facebook IDs and video-viewing behavior.