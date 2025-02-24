Local

Class action lawsuit filed against WebMD due to privacy violations

By WSB Radio News Staff
Meta logo on smartphone screen and Facebook logo background
Class action lawsuit against WebMD/Meta FILE PHOTO: The lawsuit, given the green light to move ahead as a class action, alleges that WebMD installed the Facebook tracking pixel on its website. (Sai - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A federal judge in Georgia says a privacy lawsuit against WebMD can proceed as a class action.

The suit began when WebMD user Debra Lebakken claimed that the health information website shared the video watch history of its subscribers with Meta platforms in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act.

The lawsuit, given the green light to move ahead as a class action, alleges that WebMD installed the Facebook tracking pixel on its website.

This allowed Meta to collect information about users’ interactions with WebMD, including their Facebook IDs and video-viewing behavior.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!