Clark Atlanta alumnae identified as victim in deadly California college shooting

INGLEWOOD, CA — Family members have confirmed that Dr. Cameisha Clark, an Atlanta native and proud alumni of Clark Atlanta University, was the woman shot and killed in a targeted attack last week at a California college.

The deadly shooting took place on Friday, May 2, at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, where Dr. Clark served as a dean. According to police, a former security guard identified as Jesse Figueroa, returned to the campus dressed in security clothing and opened fire, killing Dr. Clark and injuring her assistant.

Authorities believe the attack was premeditated and described it as “execution-style.” Investigators say the second victim does not appear to have been a planned target.

Figueroa has been arrested and charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and additional charges.

Dr. Clark was deeply rooted in Atlanta. She earned all three of her degrees from Clark Atlanta University and maintained strong ties to the community. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The loss has sent shockwaves through both the California campus and the Atlanta academic community, where Dr. Clark is being remembered as a dedicated educator and leader.