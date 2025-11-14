Local

City of Woodstock names sole finalist in running for police chief position

By WSB Radio News Staff
WOODSTOCK, GA — The city of Woodstock names Roland Castro as the sole finalist for the position of police chief.

His first day leading the department will be December 8.

The city launched a nationwide search after Chief Robert Jones announced his retirement earlier this year.

Castro has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience.

He served most recently as deputy police chief in Johns Creek.

The city of Woodstock posted the announcement on Facebook. “I am honored to serve as the new Chief of the Woodstock Police Department,” said Chief Castro. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of this department and strengthening our connection with the community through continued engagement, open communication, and responsive service.”

