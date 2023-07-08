City of South Fulton mayor arrested, officials confirm

(SOUTH FULTON, Ga.) — The Mayor of the City of South Fulton is facing charges after a Saturday morning arrest.

City officials say Mayor Khalid Kamau was taken into custody, but have not confirmed on what charges.

Sources tell WSB-TV that the mayor is being taken to the Fulton County Jail.

City of South Fulton officials released a statement on Saturday morning saying,

“The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

