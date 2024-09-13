City of South Fulton launches food truck program to address city’s food deserts

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In a bid to reduce food insecurity in the City of South Fulton, officials launched a food truck lunch program.

The food truck will operate on the campus of the City of South Fulton’s administrative office complex to both provide “delicious cuisine” and boost local commerce, according to the city.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at the nearby area of Fulton Industrial, which they describe as a food desert with limited access to affordable, nutritious food.

Supporters of the food truck program are working to bring “diverse cuisine directly to current city employees and those working in adjacent and surrounding businesses. The new food truck program is designed to tackle the challenge of finding accessible and viable food options head-on.”

Now launched, the program will feature a rotating schedule of different food trucks, all offering different types of food.

The city said the program will help ensure employees of the city, and nearby businesses, have access to diverse meal options every month.

“This approach not only provides culinary convenience and affordable alternatives to the gas station and fast food sources found within reach but also helps in fostering a healthier lifestyle for participants. The program does more than just alleviate food scarcity; it also stimulates local commerce, strengthens community ties and provides wellness opportunities for those involved through stepping away from the desk, walking outside, getting fresh air and communing with others,” the city said in an announcement.

City officials said they would be partnering with local food truck operators to help support small businesses and enhance the local economy.

“The food truck lunch program is not just a temporary solution but a strategic move with long-term benefits. By continuously offering quality meals in a food desert, the City of South Fulton is setting a precedent for other areas experiencing similar situations to follow,” the city said of the program. “The long-term implications highlight the overall importance of innovative approaches to both food access and community support.”