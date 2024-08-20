City of South Fulton family receives home from Habitat for Humanity

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A family in the City of South Fulton became the first in the city’s history to receive a home from Habitat for Humanity.

The family received the keys and officially became homeowners on Monday, according to a news release.

Officials said the house construction was made possible thanks to an anonymous donation.

“A home provides a stable place for families to grow strong and make memories,” City Manager Sharon Subadan said in a news release. “We give thanks to all those who made it possible. Together we are making first-time homeownership a reality for a deserving family.”

This program has helped more than 5,000 people since it was founded in 1983, according to the release.