City of South Fulton breaks ground on $113M public safety facilities

SOUTH FULTON, GA — The City of South Fulton is celebrating its ninth anniversary with the groundbreaking of two major public safety projects totaling $113 million.

City officials said the projects include a new police headquarters and a fire headquarters and training complex designed to support the city’s growing population.

The fire headquarters and training complex groundbreaking and the police headquarters groundbreaking was held Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said both facilities will feature modern, state-of-the-art designs aimed at improving public safety operations and community engagement.

“These groundbreaking projects represent more than bricks and mortar. They reflect our unwavering commitment to the safety, well-being, and future of every resident and business in the City of South Fulton,” Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs said.

South Fulton leaders said the investment is intended to strengthen emergency response capabilities and support long-term growth across the community.