City of Roswell to start construction on new parking deck

ROSWELL, GA — If you head to downtown Roswell, you may notice fences are going up along Alpharetta Street as the city gets ready to start construction on a new parking deck.

The new parking deck will add 395 new parking spaces to the city.

Roswell officials said starting Monday, construction equipment and crews will start mobilizing on site to set up erosion control measures and preparing for the actual work to start.

The city will officially break ground on August 7.

“The City of Roswell is thrilled to take this important step forward by awarding the design-build contract for our downtown parking deck—a project made possible by the incredible support of Roswell taxpayers,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said. “This parking deck is more than just infrastructure—it’s an investment in our City’s future, supporting economic growth and enhancing quality of life for years to come.”

The parking deck should be completed by the summer of 2026.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.