City of Roswell to relocate Fire Station #27

ROSWELL, GA — The City of Roswell has finished the designing phase to relocate one of its fire stations.

Fire Station #27, originally located on Holcomb Bridge Road, will be moving to Fouts Road in Roswell.

The change is part of a broader plan for expanding and funding public safety and amenities in the city.

The fire department has spent the past year doing their own research to see the expected impact of moving the station.

“If you drop a pin where that station is right now, and you put a 2.5 miles radius around that station, half of that radius is in another county that is not our coverage,” explains Fire Chief Pabel Troche.

The current location of Fire Station #27 is too close to the Gwinnett County line.

The new station, expected to have construction done by 2026 or early 2027, will focus on public safety by making sure firefighters are comfortable and rested to do their job.