City of Roswell installing new tech to speed up emergency response times

Traffic light (Pexels)
ROSWELL, GA — The city of Roswell is joining Alpharetta and Roswell by installing technology to speed up emergency response times.

Every traffic signal in Roswell will soon be outfitted with technology from Alpharetta-based engineering company, Applied Information Inc.

An explainer video on Roswell’s social media outlines the way crews use wireless technology to trigger a signal as they approach an intersection.

It reduces the risk of crashes to make these instances safer for everyone and most importantly, speeds up response times when every second counts in an emergency.

