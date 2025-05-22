City of Milton updates park plan, preserves greenspace and adds ball fields in new location

MILTON, GA — A new development strategy is giving the City of Milton two outdoor amenities instead of one, following a decision to preserve natural land along Hopewell Road and relocate a planned sports complex.

The original plan called for building ball fields and park amenities on a 40-acre plot next to Providence Park. But city officials, citing environmental concerns, decided not to move forward with construction on that site.

“Building there might damage the ecosystem at Providence Park,” said Mayor Peyton Jamison, who explained the new direction. “The original plan called for four baseball fields, two rectangular fields, and a couple of smaller amenities.”

Instead, the ball fields will now be constructed on 25 acres in the busy Deerfield area, where existing infrastructure and surrounding businesses are better suited to support activity.

“There’s restaurants and shops around there, that’s where the traffic is, and it’s going to be an amenity for the residents,” Jamison added.

The 40 acres along Hopewell Road will now be preserved and connected to Providence Park, effectively doubling the greenspace.

City leaders say the updated plan is a balance between expanding recreational facilities and protecting Milton’s natural environment delivering long-term benefits for both residents and the ecosystem.