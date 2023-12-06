City of Milton to swear in new chief of police on Friday

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton has named a new police chief.

Jason Griffin will be sworn in as chief on Friday afternoon at a ceremony at City Hall.

Griffin has served the department for 12 years and has acted as acting chief since his predecessor, Rich Austin who has served since January 2017, announced his resignation on Monday.

City Manager Steve Krokoff named Griffin as the permanent chief of police.

“Jason Griffin epitomizes the type of person we want and need as a police chief in Milton,” Krokoff said. “He’s a hard-working, talented, organized professional who relates well with those in his department, in city government, and the community. He both knows Milton well and cares deeply about it. I am excited to see where he leads his department.”

Griffin began his career in law enforcement two decades ago with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

He spent several years as a patrol deputy and K-9 handler, then transitioned to the Criminal Investigations Division in Covington.

Griffin graduated from Reinhardt University with a degree in Organizational Management and Leadership and will earn his Master’s degree in Public Safety Administration next fall from Columbus State University.

“My commitment is to go beyond traditional law enforcement, embracing a vision that anticipates challenges, builds trust, and empowers both officers and the community,” Griffin said. “I honestly believe that when a group of people with a common goal come together under a truly shared vision that nothing is outside the realm of possibility.”