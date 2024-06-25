City leaders to hold news conference urging MARTA to pause Five Points renovation

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are continuing to urge MARTA to pause its renovation and closure of Five Points Station.

On Tuesday, two city council members along with a few other city leaders will hold a news conference and rally in front of the station to urge MARTA to pause these renovations.

Last week, MARTA shared a statement saying that they understand people’s concerns but urged patience.

“MARTA acknowledges that the first phase of this work is inconvenient, and we pledge to continue listening to customers and other stakeholders on how we can improve. We ask that you meet us halfway while still holding us accountable,” a MARTA representative said.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wrote a letter to MARTA’s CEO Collie Greenwood, highlighting several areas from an audit of the agency “that require additional clarity and attention.”

MARTA plans to begin construction on the project in July. The project and interruptions at Atlanta’s busiest MARTA station were announced on May 29.

However, the more immediate changes to the station will take about 18 months, according to MARTA.

Officials from the transit agency said that the concrete canopy at Five Points Station needs to be taken down, and that while there will be aesthetic changes for the station after it’s removed, it’s not a cosmetic fix.

