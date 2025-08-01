Local

City of Clarkston’s new city hall celebrates grand opening

By WSB Radio News Staff
CLARKSTON, GA — The City of Clarkston called it a major milestone as it celebrated the grand opening of its new city hall Friday.

City officials say the new city hall serves as a unified hub for the city government.

They say the 27,000 square foot space reflects a commitment to accessible and community-focused service.

Located on Park North Boulevard, the facility brings city hall, municipal services and the Clarkston Police Department together.

City leaders say it features expanded office spaces that will better serve the long-term needs of the city’s growing workforce.

