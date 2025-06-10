Local

City of Avondale Estates dealing with widespread power outage

By WSB Radio News Staff
Avondale Estates power outages
By WSB Radio News Staff

The city of Avondale Estates is dealing with a widespread power outage that’s impacting hundreds of residents, as well as city hall. It’s caused by a large tree that fell on Covington Highway near the American Legion.

The city says on its Facebook page that Georgia Power is aware of the problem.

Officials are urging drivers headed westbound on 278 to use Stratford Road to Kensington Road to get to Avondale Road.

Eastbound traffic can take Berkley Road to Kensington Road to Covington Highway.

There’s no timeline yet for power restoration.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!