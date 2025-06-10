City of Avondale Estates dealing with widespread power outage

The city of Avondale Estates is dealing with a widespread power outage that’s impacting hundreds of residents, as well as city hall. It’s caused by a large tree that fell on Covington Highway near the American Legion.

The city says on its Facebook page that Georgia Power is aware of the problem.

Officials are urging drivers headed westbound on 278 to use Stratford Road to Kensington Road to get to Avondale Road.

Eastbound traffic can take Berkley Road to Kensington Road to Covington Highway.

There’s no timeline yet for power restoration.