City of Atlanta’s Housing Authority allocates $274M for housing assistance program

ATLANTA, Ga. — The City of Atlanta’s Housing Authority is allocating additional funding towards their housing assistance programs following the approval of their 2026 budget.

The $453 million packages sets $274 million aside for the authority’s housing subsidies program, officials say. The funding will allow the officials to add 262 additional households to the program, Atlanta Housing President and CEO Terri Lee says.

“The positive impact is that we’re able to provide access to decent safe and affordable housing to families who just need a leg up,” Lee said.

More than 22,000 households are assisted through the program.

The measure includes funding for financial literacy and education programs.

In 2024, the Atlanta City Council announced a resolution that allocates $17 million to cover and support affordable housing needs of low-income residents was approved.