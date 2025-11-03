City of Atlanta sues metro counties over time voting polls should close on Election Day

ATLANTA — On the eve of Election Day, a court ruling allows polls in the City of Atlanta to remain open until 8 p.m. after the city of Atlanta sued Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Voters in the city of Atlanta will have an extra hour to vote tomorrow night.

Even though most polling locations around the state close at 7p.m., a Fulton County superior court judge rules in favor of the city to keep the polls open until 8 p.m. for the municipal elections, but with conditions.

Voters who arrive between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. will only be allowed to vote on local races, not in the special election for the Public Service Commission.

Those voters will be given provisional ballots to ensure they’re only voting on Atlanta races.