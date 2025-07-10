Local

City of Atlanta begins clearing Wheat Street homeless encampment

By WSB Radio News Staff
Advocates upset as city restarts homeless sweeps following man’s death earlier this year Homeless advocates blasted the city for rebooting the sweeps during a news conference on Old Wheat Street. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — The City of Atlanta has begun the process of clearing an encampment where a homeless man was killed in January.

Atlanta Police Major Jeff Cantin says their role at the Old Wheat Street site today is to provide safety and security.

“We assist in transportation, and we assist in other things that are needed. We do not criminalize the homeless. We try to communicate with them, give them assistance, … get them to resources, or connect them with resources.”

He says they had success with a similar closure of a Pryor Street homeless camp recently, with zero arrests and zero fights.

However, local activist Tim Franzen says, “when you sweep these things, if there is somebody in that camp that is ready for housing, shame on us for sweeping them into another encampment.”

The city says it has secured 500 housing units where they can stay for at least a year.

Officials have been going tent to tent, ensuring people are out and getting their housing set up.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!