“Chromebook Challenge” encouraging destruction causes headaches in schools across the nation

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Schools across the country are warning parents about the “Chromebook Challenge”, including here in metro Atlanta. A viral Tik-Tok video shows students jamming paper clips or pencils into the USB ports of their school issued laptops causing them to catch fire.

“We’ve had more than 100 Chromebooks damaged.” Tim Waller is with the Greenville County, South Carolina school district.

Gwinnett County schools say this behavior will not be tolerated. They’ve disciplined more than 30 students so far.

One mother commented on her son and his thoughts when he saw the video. “He thought it was a pretty dumb thing for people to be doing”, she laughed.

Some schools are warning parents that if your child does it, you will be paying the bill.