Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Georgia Tech partner to improve teen safety on social media

ATLANTA — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Georgia Tech are partnering to develop a new opt-in tool aimed at improving teen safety on social media.

The goal of the project is to detect declines in a teen’s mental health before they become serious problems.

Dr. John Constantino, Chief of Behavioral and Mental Health at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, said research shows social media can have a negative effect on a teen’s outlook.

“If that is not being expressed to someone who can help them with that, its a secret,” he said.

The tool will use artificial intelligence to track a child’s social media use and connect it with overall mental health trends, according to officials.

Researchers said they are currently recruiting teens to participate in the study.

The project is still in development as researchers work to understand how online behavior may relate to mental health changes over time.